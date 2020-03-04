Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Starling Bank creates 400 jobs in Cardiff with opening of third UK office

Starling Bank has opened its third UK office, creating 400 data science, fraud and customer service jobs in Cardiff.

The app-only bank has made a strong start to 2020 as it confirmed last month that it has raised a further £60 million from its existing investors, Merian Global Investors and JTC.

The Welsh hub will enable Strling to continue on its growth path as it strives to reach break-even by year-end.

Anne Boden, Welsh native, CEO and founder of Starling Bank says: “We believe that London’s success as a fintech hub should enable it to spread wealth and jobs throughout the UK and the wider economy. That’s exactly what we’re doing with this office in Cardiff.”

The company currently employs over 800 staff serving a customer base of 1.6 million. Boden says that the 400 new jobs in Cardiff will be supported by a further influx of new hires later in 2020.

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 04 March, 2020, 22:03Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Well done Anne Boden and Starling for redistributing growth and jobs beyond the SE of England. It makes sense in so many ways.

