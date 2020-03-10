Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Ant Financial

Lead Channel

Mobile & online

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Alipay cites coronavirus as it looks beyond payments to era of &#39;digital lifestyle&#39;

Alipay cites coronavirus as it looks beyond payments to era of 'digital lifestyle'

China's Ant Financial is planning to open up its hugely popular payments platform Alipay to third parties, enabling millions of service providers to offer their wares through the app.

The three year programme is designed to help some 40 million service providers from across sectors tap into the Alipay ecosystem to win over customers increasingly living a "digital lifestyle".

The firm cites the ongoing coronavirus outbreak as an example of how digital technology can help service providers respond to customer needs.

Amid the outbreak, Alipay introduced an incentive system that encourages developers to create mini programs that can help users cope with the impact, including by fulfilling various needs of those who are living and working from home, while minimising the need for physical contact with service providers.

Within a week, more than 1200 developers responded, creating 181 mini programs on the Alipay app that enabled “contactless” services across China, including grocery deliveries, legal and medical advice, logistics, and public services.

Many have proved hugely popular, with one mini program providing free medical consultation offered by AliHealth receiving 700,000 daily visits on average.

Under the three-year plan, Alipay will work with 50,000 independent software vendors to help 40 million service providers digitalise their operations. Firms will get help with things such as payments, fraud, fund management, marketing, customer insight, acquisition, retention and engagement.

“The service sector in China is still in the nascent stages of digital transformation, and that means it has huge untapped potential,” says Simon Hu, CEO, Ant Financial. “Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, we have also seen how digital technology can be used to help service providers become more agile and respond effectively to the fast-changing market environment.”

“Building a one-stop digital lifestyle platform not only creates immense value for our users - it will also play an essential role in accelerating the digital transformation of the service industry and unlocking more growth opportunities."

Related Companies

Ant Financial

Lead Channel

Mobile & online

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Integrating data, automating processes to create value and opportunity

Comments: (1)

David Gyori
David Gyori - BANKING REPORTS, LONDON - London 11 March, 2020, 13:22Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Yes, this is VERY important. The story went from e commerce to mobile wallets and now it goes back from mobile wallets to ecommerce. Well done and this is a powerful digital ecosystem.

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Banking Payment Fraud: Best Practices and Solutions to Fight Financial Crime - W[On-Demand Webinar] Banking Payment Fraud: Best Practices and Solutions to Fight Financial Crime - Watch now!

Trending Stories

Related News
Ant Financial takes minority stake in Klarna

Ant Financial takes minority stake in Klarna

Ant Financial preps huge fintech conference
/innovation

Ant Financial preps huge fintech conference

Ant Financial preps $1bn investment fund

27 Nov 2019

Alipay target: Serve 10m European SMEs by 2024

14 Nov 2019

Alibaba acquires a third of Ant Financial

24 Sep 2019

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies