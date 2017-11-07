 
Login | Sign up |Help
07 November 2017
Register now
» View all news Next story »

Starling integrates with Yolt

4 hours ago  |  794 views  |  0 Couple buying smartphone

UK money management app Yolt has integrated with Starling Bank, enabling customers of the digital challenger to view their account details alongside those from other providers.

Backed by ING, the free Yolt Android and iOS app launched in open beta in June, letting Brits view their bank accounts and credit cards in one place, promising to give them a real view of how much money they have, what shops they're spending it in, and helping them to set budgets.

Starling becomes the 29th bank, and first mobile-only bank, to connect to Yolt, taking advantage of open APIs to help their customers better manage their finances.

Anne Boden, CEO, Starling Bank, says: £Starling was founded to empower its users to manage their money more effectively and integrating with Yolt so they can manage their Starling current account alongside other accounts continues to fulfil this promise to our customers."
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGOPEN APISMOBILE & ONLINE
KeywordsPERSONAL FINANCE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Starling Bank launches Fitbit Pay in UK

Starling Bank launches Fitbit Pay in UK

24 October 2017  |  6019 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 17 linkedin
Starling to move into business banking

Starling to move into business banking

04 October 2017  |  7950 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 21 linkedin
Starling embarks on fresh &#163;40 million fundraising round

Starling embarks on fresh £40 million fundraising round

22 September 2017  |  6016 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 6 linkedin
ING-backed money management app Yolt gets smarter

ING-backed money management app Yolt gets smarter

19 September 2017  |  6932 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 13 linkedin
ING-backed money management app launches in the UK

ING-backed money management app launches in the UK

01 June 2017  |  7143 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 11 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit http://info.nice.com/visit www.atos.netvisit www.fivedegrees.nl

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Visa rolls out real-time payments platform in EuropeVisa rolls out real-time payments platform...
10038 views comments | 22 tweets | 32 linkedin
Wells Fargo to launch PFM-based mobile-only accountWells Fargo to launch PFM-based mobile-onl...
7456 views comments | 9 tweets | 10 linkedin
20+ banks and R3 plan DLT-based cross-border payment platform20+ banks and R3 plan DLT-based cross-bord...
7201 views comments | 15 tweets | 24 linkedin
CommBank, first direct embrace Face ID for iPhone X app loginCommBank, first direct embrace Face ID for...
7069 views comments | 4 tweets | 7 linkedin
DBS takes the wraps off API platformDBS takes the wraps off API platform
6397 views comments | 12 tweets | 21 linkedin

Featured job

Product Manager, Trade Finance Compliance (Europe)

Competitive
London, UK (or flexible)

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter