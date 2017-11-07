Starling integrates with Yolt

UK money management app Yolt has integrated with Starling Bank, enabling customers of the digital challenger to view their account details alongside those from other providers.

Backed by ING, the free Yolt Android and iOS app launched in open beta in June, letting Brits view their bank accounts and credit cards in one place, promising to give them a real view of how much money they have, what shops they're spending it in, and helping them to set budgets.



Starling becomes the 29th bank, and first mobile-only bank, to connect to Yolt, taking advantage of open APIs to help their customers better manage their finances.



Anne Boden, CEO, Starling Bank, says: £Starling was founded to empower its users to manage their money more effectively and integrating with Yolt so they can manage their Starling current account alongside other accounts continues to fulfil this promise to our customers."