01 June 2017
ING-backed money management app launches in the UK

Yolt, a money management app backed by Dutch banking giant ING, has launched in the UK in open beta.

The free Android and iOS app lets users view their bank accounts and credit cards in one place, promising to give them a real view of how much money they have, what shops they're spending it in, and helping them to set budgets.

The company says that it is also working with other fintech startups to integrate more features, starting today with an energy price comparison offering.

Frank Jan Risseeuw, CEO, Yolt, says: "We’re a mobile app, designed to change the way people think about their finances, and harness the power of open banking to make it easier for people to focus on the other things in life."
