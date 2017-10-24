 
Login | Sign up |Help
24 October 2017
visit www.avoka.com
» View all news Next story »

Starling Bank launches Fitbit Pay in UK

9 hours ago  |  2790 views  |  0 fitbit ionic

Starling Bank has become the first bank in the UK to enable payments on Fitbit Ionic smartwatches.

Introduced Tuesday, customers of Starling Bank can add their Mastercard debit card to their device, enabling them to make payments on the go directly from their wrist.

Fitbit signalled its intention to move into payments last year when it bought the wearable assets of Coin, helping it move beyond its core fitness tracking service, and in August struck deals with Visa, Mastercard and American Express to bring NFC payments to its new Ionic smartwatch.

ANZ, Banco Santander, Bank of America, Capital One, HSBC, OCBC, Royal Bank of Canada, UOB, Cornèrcard and US Bank have all committed to embedding payments within the Fitbit companion app.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTSMOBILE & ONLINE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Flux raises $1.5 million as Starling Bank opens fintech Marketplace

Flux raises $1.5 million as Starling Bank opens fintech Marketplace

12 September 2017  |  8025 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 5 linkedin
Fitbit brings NFC payments to Ionic smartwatch

Fitbit brings NFC payments to Ionic smartwatch

28 August 2017  |  11617 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 21 linkedin
Starling opens community site and previews product roadmap

Starling opens community site and previews product roadmap

23 June 2017  |  6732 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 5 linkedin
Fitbit buys Coin assets for wearable payments play

Fitbit buys Coin assets for wearable payments play

18 May 2016  |  6764 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 11 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Starling Bank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.atos.netvisit www.niceactimize.comvisit www.vasco.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Mastercard to roll out blockchain APIMastercard to roll out blockchain API
21323 views comments | 32 tweets | 44 linkedin
HSBC partners Bud for open banking trialHSBC partners Bud for open banking trial
15885 views comments | 24 tweets | 33 linkedin
Sibos 2017: API or the highwaySibos 2017: API or the highway
11363 views comments | 12 tweets | 23 linkedin
Creating value through the smarter use of client dataCreating value through the smarter use of...
10763 views comments | 3 linkedin
Transaction banking in the Americas, the regional and global opportunitiesTransaction banking in the Americas, the r...
9377 views comments

Featured job

Product Manager, Banking & Corporate Payments (North America)

Competitive
New York, NY - USA (some flexibility on location)

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter