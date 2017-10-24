Starling Bank launches Fitbit Pay in UK

Starling Bank has become the first bank in the UK to enable payments on Fitbit Ionic smartwatches.

Introduced Tuesday, customers of Starling Bank can add their Mastercard debit card to their device, enabling them to make payments on the go directly from their wrist.



Fitbit signalled its intention to move into payments last year when it bought the wearable assets of Coin, helping it move beyond its core fitness tracking service, and in August struck deals with Visa, Mastercard and American Express to bring NFC payments to its new Ionic smartwatch.



ANZ, Banco Santander, Bank of America, Capital One, HSBC, OCBC, Royal Bank of Canada, UOB, Cornèrcard and US Bank have all committed to embedding payments within the Fitbit companion app.