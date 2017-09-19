Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
ING-backed money management app Yolt gets smarter

19 September 2017

Yolt, the UK money management app backed by Dutch banking giant ING, has added a host of new features, including a money transfer comparison service.

The free Android and iOS app launched in open beta in June, letting Brits view their bank accounts and credit cards in one place, promising to give them a real view of how much money they have, what shops they're spending it in, and helping them to set budgets.

Now, a new partnership with money transfer comparison platform Moneytis means people can compare ways to transfer money worldwide and look for these deals directly in the Yolt app.

The app has also moved to improve its spending categories, adding nine new options, including coffee, lunch, charity and expenses. Meanwhile, users can hashtag a transaction with anything they wish and add spending notes to individual transactions.

Frank Jan Risseeuw, CEO, Yolt, says: "Enabling people to save time and enjoy life more is at the heart of what Yolt is all about - and these updates do just that, challenging the status quo of money management and taking away the pain of managing finances."
