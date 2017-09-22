Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Register now
» View all news Next story »

Starling embarks on fresh £40 million fundraising round

22 September 2017  |  5380 views  |  0 Starling Bank

UK challenger bank Starling has engaged Quayle Munro to advise on plans to raise a further £40 million in fresh capital as the app-only startup prepares for international expansion.

Starling launched in the UK in March, offering an app-based current account service to UK consumers, and in June received its banking passport into Ireland as its first step to bring the product to market in Europe.

News of the expansion to Ireland came hot on the heels of the release of a product roadmap, which outlined plans to support Apple Pay and Android Pay, joint accounts, goal-based savings features and additional mobile-controlled card security options.

Earlier this month the bank also took the wraps off its banking-as-a-service marketplace model, enabling customers to tap into a menu of third party services from fintech firms direct from the challenger bank's mobile app.

Anne Boden, CEO and founder of Starling Bank says the new cash will power the bank's expansion abroad and diversify its current account product to other areas of the domestic market.

"This funding will help us consolidate our current share of the market and drive our growth both in the UK and internationally," she says. "This is yet another stepping stone in Starling’s mission to realign the retail banking sector in the interest of consumerse.”

Today’s announcement follows Starling’s initial fundraising round that totalled a £48 million investment from quantitative trader and global private investor, Harald McPike.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGSTART UPSMOBILE & ONLINE
KeywordsFINDEX

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Flux raises $1.5 million as Starling Bank opens fintech Marketplace

Flux raises $1.5 million as Starling Bank opens fintech Marketplace

12 September 2017  |  7690 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 5 linkedin
Ireland to provide launchpad for Starling flight into Europe

Ireland to provide launchpad for Starling flight into Europe

26 June 2017  |  4254 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 4 linkedin
Starling opens community site and previews product roadmap

Starling opens community site and previews product roadmap

23 June 2017  |  6569 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 5 linkedin
Starling Bank spreads its wings (and crashes)

Starling Bank spreads its wings (and crashes)

16 March 2017  |  6221 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin
Starling Bank secures banking license; to launch in January 2017

Starling Bank secures banking license; to launch in January 2017

14 July 2016  |  11088 views  |  1 comments | 18 tweets | 13 linkedin
Starling secures $70 million investment

Starling secures $70 million investment

11 January 2016  |  10476 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 9 linkedin
Former AIB COO to launch UK digital bank

Former AIB COO to launch UK digital bank

20 November 2014  |  19531 views  |  1 comments | 17 tweets | 14 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Starling Bank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.sibos.comvisit www.vasco.comvisit www.temenos.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27253 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11413 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10610 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8796 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7859 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Senior Relationship Manager, Consulting Services (London)

Competitive base, commission, benefits
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter