Starling embarks on fresh £40 million fundraising round

UK challenger bank Starling has engaged Quayle Munro to advise on plans to raise a further £40 million in fresh capital as the app-only startup prepares for international expansion.

Starling launched in the UK in March, offering an app-based current account service to UK consumers, and in June received its banking passport into Ireland as its first step to bring the product to market in Europe.



News of the expansion to Ireland came hot on the heels of the release of a product roadmap, which outlined plans to support Apple Pay and Android Pay, joint accounts, goal-based savings features and additional mobile-controlled card security options.



Earlier this month the bank also took the wraps off its banking-as-a-service marketplace model, enabling customers to tap into a menu of third party services from fintech firms direct from the challenger bank's mobile app.



Anne Boden, CEO and founder of Starling Bank says the new cash will power the bank's expansion abroad and diversify its current account product to other areas of the domestic market.



"This funding will help us consolidate our current share of the market and drive our growth both in the UK and internationally," she says. "This is yet another stepping stone in Starling’s mission to realign the retail banking sector in the interest of consumerse.”



Today’s announcement follows Starling’s initial fundraising round that totalled a £48 million investment from quantitative trader and global private investor, Harald McPike.