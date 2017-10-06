Login | Sign up |Help
06 October 2017
Register now
» View all news Next story »

ATM black box attacks soar in Europe

6 hours ago  |  1696 views  |  0 atm woman

Europe saw a surge in the number of ATM black box attacks - where devices are attached to machines and command cash outs - in the first half of 2017.

There were 114 such attacks across 11 countries over the six months, more than 300% up on the 28 seen in H1 2016, according to the European Association for Secure Transactions (East), which estimates related losses of EUR1.5 million.

Overall, payment terminal related fraud attacks rose 10% to 11,934 incidents. This rise was mainly driven by an 88% increase in transaction reversal fraud but card skimming incidents fell 22% to 1,221 - the lowest number since at least 2004.

Losses due to payment terminal related fraud attacks were also down - 29% to EUR124 million, compared to EUR174 million in the first half of 2016.

Meanwhile, physical attacks on cash machines rose six per cent, to 1604 incidents, despite a small fall in the number of explosive hits. Related losses were down 55% to EUR12.2 million.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGSECURITYCARDS
KeywordsAUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES AND NETWORK SERVICES RESEARCH/ANALYSIS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Satellite problem shuts down Indonesian ATMs

Satellite problem shuts down Indonesian ATMs

28 August 2017  |  3936 views  |  0 comments | 1 tweets | 7 linkedin
Man trapped in ATM slides 'help me' notes through receipt slot

Man trapped in ATM slides 'help me' notes through receipt slot

14 July 2017  |  10440 views  |  1 comments | 9 tweets | 20 linkedin
ATM ram raid caught on CCTV

ATM ram raid caught on CCTV

13 July 2017  |  9111 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 1 linkedin
European ATM skimming ring brought to justice

European ATM skimming ring brought to justice

15 June 2017  |  9877 views  |  1 comments | 5 tweets | 9 linkedin
Twenty-seven arrested over ATM jackpotting attacks

Twenty-seven arrested over ATM jackpotting attacks

22 May 2017  |  5990 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 6 linkedin
London cops warn on ATM pinhole cameras; gang sentenced for cash machine explosions

London cops warn on ATM pinhole cameras; gang sentenced for cash machine explosions

17 March 2017  |  7157 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 12 linkedin
ATM explosion gang get thirty year jail term

ATM explosion gang get thirty year jail term

06 February 2017  |  4816 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 2 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

European Association for Secure Transactions (East) - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.temenos.comRegister nowRegister now

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
9680 views 12 comments | 35 tweets | 59 linkedin
Canadian lenders issue open banking warningCanadian lenders issue open banking warnin...
6792 views 11 comments | 19 tweets | 19 linkedin
IMF chief says banks would be unwise to dismiss the threat from virtual currenciesIMF chief says banks would be unwise to di...
6662 views comments | 19 tweets | 33 linkedin
Asean banks complete trial of KYC blockchainAsean banks complete trial of KYC blockcha...
6368 views comments | 15 tweets | 30 linkedin
Mastercard releases Early Detection System to warn banks of at-risk cardsMastercard releases Early Detection System...
6264 views comments | 9 tweets | 20 linkedin

Featured job

Senior Sales, GRC Solutions (London)

Competitive base, double ote, benefits
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter