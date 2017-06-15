 
Login | Sign up |Help
15 June 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

European ATM skimming ring brought to justice

9 hours ago  |  1757 views  |  0 atm inserting card

European police have dismantled an international criminal network of payment card fraudsters, arresting 31 suspects accused of stealing EUR500,000 from approximately 3000 citizens.

The co-ordinated busts in Spain, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic uncovered a trove of equipment used to forge payment cards, payment card data readers-recorders, skimmers, micro cameras, devices to manipulate ATMs, as well as cash and numerous counterfeit cards.

Between 2014 and 2017, the criminal network installed skimming devices on an average of 400 ATMs every year, to copy and clone the data contained on the bank cards. The forged cards were then used to make illegal transactions in 200 ATMs outside the European Union, mainly in the USA, the Dominican Republic, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Peru, the Philippines and Costa Rica.

Francisco Jiménez-Villarejo, National Member for Spain at Eurojust, says: "An entire criminal network was taken down and, as a result, is no longer able to defraud innocent victims, thanks to the joint efforts of the Spanish and Bulgarian prosecuting authorities, and the valuable support provided by their National Desks at Eurojust."
ChannelsSECURITYRETAIL BANKINGCARDSPAYMENTS
KeywordsAUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES AND NETWORK SERVICES

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Twenty-seven arrested over ATM jackpotting attacks

Twenty-seven arrested over ATM jackpotting attacks

22 May 2017  |  5058 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 6 linkedin
London cops warn on ATM pinhole cameras; gang sentenced for cash machine explosions

London cops warn on ATM pinhole cameras; gang sentenced for cash machine explosions

17 March 2017  |  6535 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 12 linkedin
Hitachi outed as source of Indian ATM malware infection

Hitachi outed as source of Indian ATM malware infection

09 February 2017  |  7689 views  |  1 comments | 10 tweets | 13 linkedin
ATM explosion gang get thirty year jail term

ATM explosion gang get thirty year jail term

06 February 2017  |  4424 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 2 linkedin
International ATM hacking gang taken down

International ATM hacking gang taken down

02 February 2017  |  5089 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 11 linkedin
ATM jackpotting gang linked to attacks across Europe

ATM jackpotting gang linked to attacks across Europe

23 November 2016  |  6161 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 11 linkedin
UK cops arrest ATM malware suspect in Romania

UK cops arrest ATM malware suspect in Romania

06 October 2016  |  7546 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 3 linkedin
New ATM skimmers steal fingerprints

New ATM skimmers steal fingerprints

28 September 2016  |  8817 views  |  1 comments | 19 tweets | 25 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit dh.comvisit www.ebaday.comvisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutions

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Lloyds Bank inks £1.3 billion IT outsourcing deal with IBMLloyds Bank inks £1.3 billion IT outs...
10653 views comments | 19 tweets | 31 linkedin
Misys and D+H combine as FinastraMisys and D+H combine as Finastra
10287 views comments | 15 tweets | 31 linkedin
satelliteFormer UBS innovation lead establishes cry...
8637 views comments | 14 tweets | 4 linkedin
Nasdaq joins €7M funding round in French blockchain outfit StratumnNasdaq joins €7M funding round in French b...
8624 views comments | 9 tweets | 7 linkedin
Berlin Group to publish single API standard for PSD2Berlin Group to publish single API standar...
7846 views comments | 24 tweets | 54 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter