London cops warn on ATM pinhole cameras; gang sentenced for cash machine explosions

Police are reminding Londoners to be careful when entering their PINs at ATMs after discovering tiny pinhole cameras at several machines in the city.

City of London Police took to Twitter to warn about the cameras after finding them hidden inside false covers on four cash machines, strategically placed to capture PINs.The cops are urging people to #CoverYourPin and call 999 if they manage to spot one of the tiny cameras.Separately four men who used explosive gas to break open over a dozen ATMs and steal more than £300,000 have been sentenced to a combined 14 years imprisonment.The crooks all pleaded guilty in relation to the attacks, which took place between late 2015 and mid 2016, mainly in London. Operating in the middle of the night, they broke into restaurants and convenience stores, before using oxygen-acetylene gas 'cutters' to break open the ATMs from inside the building.