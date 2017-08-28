Satellite problem shuts down Indonesian ATMs

A problem with a telco-owned satellite knocked out thousands of cash machines in Indonesia over the weekend.

State-controlled PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia says that its satellite suffered from connectivity issues because of a shift in its antenna's direction.



Bank Central Asia (BCA) says that 5700 of its ATMs have been knocked offline by the issue, while Bank Rakyat Indonesia saw about 300 machines hit.



According to the Jakarta Post, BCA is redirecting its ATMs to other satellites but the issue may not be completely resolved for more than two weeks.