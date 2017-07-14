Login | Sign up |Help
14 July 2017
Man trapped in ATM slides 'help me' notes through receipt slot

A Texas man spent nearly two hours trapped inside a drive-thru ATM room, slipping "help me" notes through the receipt slot before being rescued by police.

The man, working as a contractor, was fixing a lock in the room connected to the Bank of America cash machine on Wednesday when he became trapped.

Corpus Christi Police Senior Officer Richard Olden told KrisTV that the man had left his phone in his truck and so tried to grab the attention of people using the ATM, calling out to them.

He also slipped notes through the receipt slot saying: "Please Help. I'm stuck in here, and I don't have my phone. Please call my boss."

While some ATM users thought that the man was playing a practical joke, eventually the police were called and kicked down the ATM room door, bringing his two hour ordeal to an end.

Says Officer Olden: "Everyone is okay, but you will never see this in your life, that somebody was stuck in the ATM, it was just crazy."

