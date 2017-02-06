ATM explosion gang get thirty year jail term

Three men have been sentenced to over 30 years in prison for using ‘explosive gas’ to rob 27 ATMs across London and the Home Counties.

The attacks took place between July 2014 and April 2015, primarily in banks and post offices in west London, Surrey and Thames Valley.



To gain entry to the ATMs, the gang pumped a combustible oxyacetylene gas into the cash machine and then ignited it from around 15 metres away with an electrical charge.



Detective Inspector Scott Hartley, of the Flying Squad, says: "Given that this series of crimes involved 27 offences, it is fortunate that no unsuspecting members of the public were injured.



"In one case, the front fascia of the ATM and other debris was blown 30 to 40 metres from the scene. If this debris had struck a member of the public or a passing car, the resulting injuries could easily have been fatal."

