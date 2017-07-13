Login | Sign up |Help
13 July 2017
ATM ram raid caught on CCTV

3 hours ago  |  1262 views  |  0 Call centre woman

Leicestershire police have released dramatic CCTV footage of the moment a cash machine is ripped from a branch of Nationwide Building Society.

Detectives believe three vehicles were used in the burglary, a dark coloured Audi, a silver pick-up and a Bobcat telehandler. The bobcat was used to ram the premises and pull the machine from the wall of the branch, causing extensive structural damage and strewing debris across the road.

Detective Constable 4129 Granger, the investigating officer, says: “The Bobcat was used to ram the front of the building in order for the suspects to remove the cash machine which caused a significant amount of disruption."

