Emirates NBD launches 'FaceBanking'

Emirates NBD is has launched 'FaceBanking', a live video chat service available online and via mobile calls.

Customers can instantly connect with a Personal Banking Advisor for queries and transactions by a single button click on the bank's recently revamped Website.



The initiative forms part of the bank’s $136 million commitment towards digitalisation and multichannel transformation of its processes, products and services over the next three years.



The new Website enables users to personalise their profiles with images and links to their social media, create nicknames for accounts and cards for simpler and speedier transactions as well as input personal savings goals. A Digital Store containing a curated, customised feed of new offers will be on hand to help customers achieve their financial goals and set realistic savings targets.



Suvo Sarkar, senior EVP and group head - retail banking and wealth management, says the bank's tech spending is geared to the provision of digital banking with a human touch. "Be it a query on an account or a loan discussion, customers can chat with a Personal Banking Advisor from anywhere with the click of a button via FaceBanking," he says. "The goals dashboard is innovative in its approach to helping customers manage their finances, and providing meaningful insights on their spending habits. Every new feature added in this portal goes one step ahead in delivering a seamless, user-friendly banking experience.”

