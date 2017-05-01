Login | Sign up |Help
01 May 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Emirates NBD integrates blockchain tech into cheques

1 hour ago  |  1400 views  |  0 cheque

Emirates NBD is embarking on a pilot that will see it use blockchain technology to boost the security of its cheques.

The first stage of the 'Cheque Chain' initiative will see bank employees pilot the use of cheques with QR codes designed to make them harder to forge.

Later, Emirates NBD plans to make the QR codes register each cheque on the bank’s blockchain platform. This will ensure that once it is received and cleared staff will be able to validate the cheque’s authenticity and have access to its source at all times.

Abdulla Qassem, group COO, Emirates NBD, says: "Cheque Chain will bring an added layer of security to our cheque clearing system, and ensure that each cheque issued will be verified under the bank’s system with its own unique QR code providing significant improvement in cheque security."

The bank says that Cheque Chain is just the beginning of a significant strategy to integrate blockchain technology into existing products and services to boost security.
ChannelsPAYMENTSRETAIL BANKINGBLOCKCHAINSECURITY

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Emirates NBD to roll-out biometrically-enabled 'Cockpit' dashboard to all branches

Emirates NBD to roll-out biometrically-enabled 'Cockpit' dashboard to all branches

06 February 2017  |  4630 views  |  1 comments | 4 tweets | 11 linkedin
Emirates NBD launches bank for the millennial generation

Emirates NBD launches bank for the millennial generation

02 February 2017  |  7081 views  |  4 comments | 14 tweets | 14 linkedin
Emirates NBD tests virtual assistant EVA

Emirates NBD tests virtual assistant EVA

21 November 2016  |  4817 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 3 linkedin
Emirates NBD and Icici demo blockchain application for trade finance

Emirates NBD and Icici demo blockchain application for trade finance

12 October 2016  |  6801 views  |  1 comments | 6 tweets | 15 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.comDownload the paper now

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan formally quits R3JPMorgan formally quits R3
10068 views comments | 30 tweets | 19 linkedin
Six global banks join Swift DLT trialsSix global banks join Swift DLT trials
8960 views comments | 19 tweets | 36 linkedin
BBVA steps up fintech acquisition strategy with purchase of OpenpayBBVA steps up fintech acquisition strategy...
8425 views comments | 19 tweets | 18 linkedin
UBS moves risk platform to Microsoft Azure cloudUBS moves risk platform to Microsoft Azure...
7022 views comments | 11 tweets | 22 linkedin
Should central banks open up payment and settlement systems to non-banks?Should central banks open up payment and s...
6716 views comments | 22 tweets | 21 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter