26 May 2017
Emirates NBD opens online shopping mall

If e-commerce conglomerates like Alibaba can move into banking, what's to stop banks moving into e-commerce? That's the thinking behind SkyShopper, a new online mall launched by Emirates NBD which aims to tap into the UAE's booming internet shopping market.

The e-commerce platform will enable Emirates NBD credit and debit card customers to shop and pay for purchases from leading retailers from a single portal using one consolidated checkout.

SkyShopper’s current partners include travel booking sites Cleartrip and Musafir, grocery delivery services Trolley.ae, event booking site Platinumlist, fashion and lifestyle portal Namshi and electronics stores such as Axiom, Jumbo and Sharaf DG.

In addition, customers will also be able to shop at international online stores with delivery to the UAE routed through a US shipping address (MyUS.com) and at My Smart Price (MSP) to destinations in India. New partnerships in the pipeline include Booking.com, The Luxury Closet, 6thSTREET.COM and Headout.

Suvo Sarkar, senior executive vice president and group head - retail banking and wealth management, Emirates NBD, says: “The launch of SkyShopper is to enrich the shopping experience and provide added value to Emirates NBD customers who are increasingly making online purchases.”

The UAE's e-commerce market is currently valued at Dh20 billion and forecast to double by 2020.

“Despite its rapid growth, the UAE’s e-commerce sector continues to be based largely on cash on delivery," says Sarkar. "SkyShopper is uniquely positioned to change that by providing customers the security and convenience of purchasing everything from airline tickets to mobile phones and luxury items to groceries via Emirates NBD’s trusted payment platform, in addition to exclusive deals and promotions."
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINEPAYMENTS
KeywordsE-COMMERCE

