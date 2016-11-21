 
11 April 2017
Emirates NBD tests virtual assistant EVA

21 November 2016

Emirates NBD is to deploy an intelligent voice-based chatbot to answer calls to its customer services centre.

Emirates NBD Future Lab is currently piloting EVA’s voice capabilities via a select customer user group. The beta version includes chatbot capabilities via the bank’s Facebook messenger, and will soon to be extended to its mobile banking app. The pilot enables the user group to interact and receive assistance from EVA using natural or conversational English.

Pedro Cardoso, head of multichannel and CRM at Emirates NBD says: “We recognise that customers today need quicker access to service and EVA’s intelligent voice and text with natural language recognition capabilities will help us provide a level of engagement never seen before by the region’s banking customers.”

The bank is testing implementation of EVA as part of a AED 500million commitment to digital innovation and multichannel transformation to increase customer loyalty.

It joins a growing list of banks rolling out AI-based personal assistants to answer routing queries and interact with customers over the phone and via in-app conversations across popular messaging platforms.
