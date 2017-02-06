Emirates NBD to roll-out biometrically-enabled 'Cockpit' dashboard to all branches

Emirates NBD has connected 14 different siloed applications to provide branch staff with a 360-degree single view of all customer relationships, combined with biometric digital signatures for paperless transactions and data-driven insights.

Fifteen Emirates NBD branches have already been equipped with the new 'Cockpit' system for select transactions, with a plan to incorporate all branches in the UAE in the next few months.



The Cockpit offers branch staff a unified view on a customer’s profile including segment, product holdings, personal details, next best offer and other big-data driven insights. The application flags details including Know Your Customer (KYC) alerts on missing documents, opened service requests and complaints, personalised offers, digital banking subscription and activity status in a single dashboard.



The bank estimates that the automation of service requests will result in reduction of millions of paper forms and savings of millions of dirhams in recurring costs every year.



In addition, Emirates NBD has implemented instant digital transactions via special tablets equipped to accept biometric features connected to Emirates Identity Authority Cards (EIDA). The time-saving tablet banking app has been created for the bank's roving 'digital service ambassadors', specially-trained staff deployed in the branches to help customers manage their queries and speed up their requests.



Ali Sajwani, Group Chief Information Officer (CIO), Emirates NBD, says: “This initiative brings physical and digital banking closer than ever before from a customer experience perspective. It simplifies and further improves customer service, while supporting sales and advice activity with relevant data driven information. In the near future, customers will only need to carry their Emirates ID, and our staff will only operate this cockpit application and accept digital signatures."