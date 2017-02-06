 
11 April 2017
Emirates NBD to roll-out biometrically-enabled 'Cockpit' dashboard to all branches

06 February 2017

Emirates NBD has connected 14 different siloed applications to provide branch staff with a 360-degree single view of all customer relationships, combined with biometric digital signatures for paperless transactions and data-driven insights.

Fifteen Emirates NBD branches have already been equipped with the new 'Cockpit' system for select transactions, with a plan to incorporate all branches in the UAE in the next few months.

The Cockpit offers branch staff a unified view on a customer’s profile including segment, product holdings, personal details, next best offer and other big-data driven insights. The application flags details including Know Your Customer (KYC) alerts on missing documents, opened service requests and complaints, personalised offers, digital banking subscription and activity status in a single dashboard.

The bank estimates that the automation of service requests will result in reduction of millions of paper forms and savings of millions of dirhams in recurring costs every year.

In addition, Emirates NBD has implemented instant digital transactions via special tablets equipped to accept biometric features connected to Emirates Identity Authority Cards (EIDA). The time-saving tablet banking app has been created for the bank's roving 'digital service ambassadors', specially-trained staff deployed in the branches to help customers manage their queries and speed up their requests.

Ali Sajwani, Group Chief Information Officer (CIO), Emirates NBD, says: “This initiative brings physical and digital banking closer than ever before from a customer experience perspective. It simplifies and further improves customer service, while supporting sales and advice activity with relevant data driven information. In the near future, customers will only need to carry their Emirates ID, and our staff will only operate this cockpit application and accept digital signatures."
ChannelsSECURITYRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsBIOMETRICSCUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT AND KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT

Comments:

Jean Kaady
Jean Kaady - Hey Pay - beirut | 07 February, 2017, 10:51

Good for OPEX optimization, still what would that (and similar investments) change in customers' lives?! Will it capture underserved/unserved clients?! Will it catch clients from other banks?! Based on historical corporate cycles, cost cutting measures are not sustainable and especially when banks core values are under attack from innovators/disruptors. Are banks being deceived by technology?

Emirates NBD launches bank for the millennial generation

02 February 2017  |  6805 views  |  3 comments | 14 tweets | 14 linkedin
Emirates NBD tests virtual assistant EVA

21 November 2016  |  4693 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 3 linkedin
Emirates NBD and Icici demo blockchain application for trade finance

12 October 2016  |  6659 views  |  1 comments | 6 tweets | 15 linkedin
Emirates NBD launches future banking lab

06 September 2016  |  5818 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 5 linkedin
Emirates NBD launches NFC m-payments service

17 August 2016  |  4679 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 5 linkedin
Emirates NBD preps digital bank for millennials

06 June 2016  |  6619 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 9 linkedin
Emirates NBD launches global challenge for fintech startups

25 February 2016  |  9208 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 8 linkedin
Emirates NBD lets customers shake their mobile to save

08 January 2014  |  6443 views  |  1 comments | 11 tweets | 9 linkedin
