 
Login | Sign up |Help
15 June 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Will words and gestures replace plastic cards and cash?

4 hours ago  |  1169 views  |  0 PayPal Check In

The man who invented an early form of text messaging for fixed line networks while working at BT believes that in the future people will use words and gestures to pay for transactions, ditching payment cards altogether.

Dr Ian Pearson, who lays claim to being one of the earliest inventors of text messaging back in October 1991, now runs a technology futures consultancy, Futurizon.

Ruminating over recent advances in biometrics, Pearson is unimpressed by the continuing dominance of plastic cards in physical locations.

“Contactless technology is a compromise, still needing to get your card close to a reader," he says. "Soon, people will complete a transaction just with a simple gesture and a few words. Gesturing towards someone and saying ‘Here is £13.46’ is quite enough to combine the voice and gesture recognition with the presence of your smartphone as electronic identification.”

Pearson's views come as Nationwide Building Society releases new research conducted among 2000 UK consumers which finds that six in ten, believe that by 2037 they will be able pay for items in shops using just their thumbprint, and around a quarter (23%) think they will be paying using a microchip implanted in their hand.

Despite the willingness to embrace new technology, contradictory Brits can't quite see a cardless and cashless future arriving any time soon. More than half of those polled by Natiownide believe that debit cards (56%) and credit cards (53%) will still be used by 2037, while 43% think cash will still be relevant.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINEPAYMENTSCARDSSECURITY
KeywordsBIOMETRICS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Twins fool HSBC voice biometrics - BBC

Twins fool HSBC voice biometrics - BBC

19 May 2017  |  11168 views  |  4 comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
South Africa gives the thumbs up to biometric cards

South Africa gives the thumbs up to biometric cards

20 April 2017  |  7919 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 11 linkedin
ANZ to use voice prints for mobile authentication

ANZ to use voice prints for mobile authentication

03 April 2017  |  5097 views  |  1 comments | 3 tweets | 10 linkedin
Voice biometrics prove a hit for Citi in Asia Paficic

Voice biometrics prove a hit for Citi in Asia Paficic

23 March 2017  |  5351 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 20 linkedin
Startup trials POS palm payments

Startup trials POS palm payments

10 March 2017  |  10462 views  |  6 comments | 22 tweets | 22 linkedin
FingoPay unveiled at London music venue

FingoPay unveiled at London music venue

31 January 2017  |  5303 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 11 linkedin
Leumi Card turns to behavioural biometrics for app user authentication

Leumi Card turns to behavioural biometrics for app user authentication

22 November 2016  |  5365 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 8 linkedin
Mobile bank Bunq implements handprint bio-capture

Mobile bank Bunq implements handprint bio-capture

18 November 2016  |  7759 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 10 linkedin
NatWest trials BioCatch behavioural biometrics

NatWest trials BioCatch behavioural biometrics

17 November 2016  |  6767 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 7 linkedin
Visa looks to kill passwords with multiple biometric authentication options

Visa looks to kill passwords with multiple biometric authentication options

14 November 2016  |  9467 views  |  2 comments | 14 tweets | 14 linkedin
Yes Bank brings iris scanning tech to POS terminals

Yes Bank brings iris scanning tech to POS terminals

17 October 2016  |  7853 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 14 linkedin
Bank regulators urged to address security of biometric data

Bank regulators urged to address security of biometric data

30 September 2016  |  11510 views  |  2 comments | 26 tweets | 24 linkedin
PayPal and Lenovo team on biometric authentication for laptops

PayPal and Lenovo team on biometric authentication for laptops

26 September 2016  |  9510 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 17 linkedin
Brits trust banks more than government on biometrics

Brits trust banks more than government on biometrics

19 September 2016  |  9182 views  |  0 comments | 25 tweets | 18 linkedin
Standard Chartered commits to a biometric future; Qatari bank reads finger veins at ATMs

Standard Chartered commits to a biometric future; Qatari bank reads finger veins at ATMs

15 August 2016  |  11318 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 15 linkedin
Barclays rolls out voice biometrics for phone banking

Barclays rolls out voice biometrics for phone banking

01 August 2016  |  14114 views  |  0 comments | 29 tweets | 32 linkedin
South Africa sets standard for fingerprint banking

South Africa sets standard for fingerprint banking

27 July 2016  |  9125 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 18 linkedin
Europeans keen to secure payments with biometrics

Europeans keen to secure payments with biometrics

14 July 2016  |  9598 views  |  0 comments | 22 tweets | 21 linkedin
Selfie payments: Marketing stunt or the real deal?

Selfie payments: Marketing stunt or the real deal?

25 May 2016  |  8910 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 27 linkedin
Nationwide explores biometric alternative to password overload

Nationwide explores biometric alternative to password overload

11 April 2016  |  10553 views  |  1 comments | 25 tweets | 15 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Nationwide - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.ebaday.comvisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutionsvisit dh.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Only banks that become 'digital houses' will survive forthcoming disruption - BBVA chiefOnly banks that become 'digital houses' wi...
11163 views comments | 34 tweets | 49 linkedin
Lloyds Bank inks £1.3 billion IT outsourcing deal with IBMLloyds Bank inks £1.3 billion IT outs...
10474 views comments | 18 tweets | 31 linkedin
satelliteFormer UBS innovation lead establishes cry...
8415 views comments | 14 tweets | 4 linkedin
Nasdaq joins €7M funding round in French blockchain outfit StratumnNasdaq joins €7M funding round in French b...
8386 views comments | 9 tweets | 7 linkedin
Amazon taps merchant data to grow lending businessAmazon taps merchant data to grow lending...
7351 views comments | 13 tweets | 27 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter