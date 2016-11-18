 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

Mobile bank Bunq implements handprint bio-capture

18 November 2016  |  7264 views  |  0 biometrics - eye

Dutch mobile-only bank bunq is securing customer log-in with a biometric form factor that requires customers to present four fingerprints to access their data.

Bunq's banking app is using VeridiumID and its hand recognition software, 4 Fingers TouchlessID to authenticate users.

Rather than flatbed fingerprint reading, the technology calls for the optical capture of fingerprints using the rear camera and flash of a mobile device. The technology can be applied to any modern smartphone with at least a five megapixel camera and flash, not just those with fingerprint sensors. Veridium claims a False Acceptance Rate of 0.1%, and a False Rejection Rate of 3.24% for the technique

By capturing all four fingerprints at once, 4 Fingers has a higher level of precision and reliability for authentication than other biometrics such as face, voice or a single fingerprint, says Ali Niknam, CEO and founder of bunq.

"Our commitment to giving people control over their money again requires the latest technology and biometric authentication solutions," he says. "With 4 Fingers we guarantee an easy-to-use and safe banking experience in which users have access to real-time data."
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINESECURITY
KeywordsBIOMETRICS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

NatWest trials BioCatch behavioural biometrics

NatWest trials BioCatch behavioural biometrics

17 November 2016  |  6245 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 7 linkedin
Visa looks to kill passwords with multiple biometric authentication options

Visa looks to kill passwords with multiple biometric authentication options

14 November 2016  |  9072 views  |  2 comments | 14 tweets | 14 linkedin
Yes Bank brings iris scanning tech to POS terminals

Yes Bank brings iris scanning tech to POS terminals

17 October 2016  |  7522 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 14 linkedin
Bank regulators urged to address security of biometric data

Bank regulators urged to address security of biometric data

30 September 2016  |  11190 views  |  2 comments | 26 tweets | 24 linkedin
New ATM skimmers steal fingerprints

New ATM skimmers steal fingerprints

28 September 2016  |  8460 views  |  1 comments | 19 tweets | 25 linkedin
Standard Chartered commits to a biometric future; Qatari bank reads finger veins at ATMs

Standard Chartered commits to a biometric future; Qatari bank reads finger veins at ATMs

15 August 2016  |  10774 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 15 linkedin
Barclays rolls out voice biometrics for phone banking

Barclays rolls out voice biometrics for phone banking

01 August 2016  |  13196 views  |  0 comments | 29 tweets | 32 linkedin
South Africa sets standard for fingerprint banking

South Africa sets standard for fingerprint banking

27 July 2016  |  8664 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 18 linkedin
Selfie payments: Marketing stunt or the real deal?

Selfie payments: Marketing stunt or the real deal?

25 May 2016  |  8540 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 27 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10147 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8735 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8308 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6601 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter