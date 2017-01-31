FingoPay unveiled at London music venue

The UK's first implementation of finger vein biometrics for authenticating user payments has taken place at a music venue in London.

Proud Camden will take the wraps off FingoPay from biometric company Sthaler tonight with the expectation of reducing queue times at the bar while introducing more secure transactions.



FingoPay - which uses technology licensed from Hitachi - works via an electronic reader which builds a 3D map of the customer’s finger veins, generating a 'natural personal key' - thus removing the need for the individual to enter any personal details upon registration to make a payment. The technology first underwent testing in the UK with WorldPay employees in November 2015.



Nick Dryden, chief executive of Sthaler comments: "By removing the need for cash, smartphone or card, this technology will transform the customer experience at Proud Camden. It’s quicker, easier and more rewarding too as every customer automatically gets 10% cashback to spend on their next visit.”