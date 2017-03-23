 
11 April 2017
Voice biometrics prove a hit for Citi in Asia Paficic

23 March 2017  |  4669 views  |  0 Couple buying smartphone

Citibank has enrolled one million Asia Pacific customers in its voice biometric authentication programme, hitting the milestone within ten months of the introduction of the technology in May 2016.

Citi says the biometric logins cut the average time it takes to validate a client’s identity over the phone to 15 seconds, from 45 seconds, doing away with multiple ID checks and passcodes.

The Asian roll out to customers in Taiwan, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and India followed the successful introduction of voiceprint technology in the US credit card market.

Anand Selva, Citi's head of Asia pacific consumer banking says: "The rapid adoption of mobile and other digital channels has truly transformed how people bank and we are delighted that Voice Biometrics has proved such a hit with our clients."

The bank has been shrinking its branch network in the region on the back of stats which shows that 95% of its retail banking transactions in Asia Pacific take place online or via mobile. More than half of the bank's clients use digital channels with mobile being the fastest growing at 35% year-on-year.

The bank says it has recorded over two million downloads of its mobile app following a refresh performed in 2016.
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKINGSECURITY
KeywordsBIOMETRICS

