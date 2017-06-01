Lucozade hands out contactless bottles to London commuters

Commuters passing through Oxford Circus tube station will be able to tap and pay for their journeys through the London Underground using a contactless chip embedded in the base of a bottle of Luzozade in a promotional initiative between Transport for London and the energy drinks brand.

Team GB gymnast Nile Wilson, Britain’s Got Talent finalists Twist and Pulse and ballet star Alessia Lugoboni have been enlisted to promote the campaign, which will run for two days with thousands of the contactless bottles pressed into the hands of thirsty commuters during the rush hour - or 'whoosh hour' as it's been renamed by Lucozade's marketing team.







Ashleigh Roberts, senior brand manager at Lucozade Energy, says: “In a city that’s always on the go, we’re giving Londoners an extra opportunity to get where they need to be in a fun and unique way.”



More than one million journeys a day are paid for using contactless cards and the tube has been widely credited with popularising the technology across the UK as a whole.