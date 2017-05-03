Hyundai builds bespoke 'Contactless Car'

Hyundai is launching a 'Contactless Car' in the UK capable of accepting donations for national charity Stand Up To Cancer.

Using a zero-emission Ioniq Electric vehicle, this one-of-a-kind car will allow people to donate to the charity with just a tap of their credit or debit cards across five embedded contactless donation points in the panels of the vehicle.



Each donation of either £5 or £10 will trigger the innovative car to thank people for their generosity with an audio or visual cue, or an electronic movement. The Ioniq’s number plates will also become a digital totaliser which will increase every time someone donates.



Members of the public will be able to see the Contactless Car for the first time at a launch event on 22 May 2017 inside King’s Cross station, London. Following its launch, it will be driven across the UK appearing at a number of Hyundai and Stand Up To Cancer events between May and November 2017.



The Contactless Car follows on from a successful trial carried out by Cancer Research UK, which equipped cash bucket collectors with technology that allowed them to take contactless payments.