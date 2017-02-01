 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

WaveShades and pay - the latest in contactless wearables

01 February 2017  |  7959 views  |  7 Contactless shades

Music lovers too wired to reach for their wallets at upcoming Laneway Festival events in five Australian cities will be able to make payments by simply tapping their sunglasses at the checkout.

The prototype shades being trialed by Visa can make contactless payments thanks to a secure payment chip, supplied by local startup Inamo, in the arm of the accessory.



The WaveShades utilise the same payments platform previously developed for the Inamo Curl, which was launched in December 2016 by local surfer dude Peter Colbert. The Curl is a multi-functional, waterproof wearable that can be attached to most watch bands and fitness bands.

At Laneways, Oberthur Technology is ensuring the integrity of payments for the contactless sunnies, while Heritage Bank acts as the Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI).

Frederique Covington, SVP of marketing for Asia Pacific at Visa says: "The financial services environment is evolving at an unprecedented pace, which is exemplified by consumers’ changing relationship with payments. The Visa WaveShades pilot is all about showing Australians that innovation in how we pay can make their lives simpler and everyday experiences seamless and rewarding.”
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTSMOBILE & ONLINE

Comments: (7)

Alexander Peschkoff
Alexander Peschkoff - TEDIPAY - London | 01 February, 2017, 12:22

They haven't been to the likes of Glastonbury... Where even wristbands get lost (or "lost").

1 thumb up! 1 thumb up! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Mark Anderson
Mark Anderson - BioTechnologies - Sydney | 01 February, 2017, 12:39

Just outright DUMB !

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Peter Colbert
Peter Colbert - Inamo - Sydney | 01 February, 2017, 15:52 Been to Glastonbury.. can remember bits! The pilot is a bit of fun but reaction from punters was surprisingly positive for that reason.
Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Ben Davies
Ben Davies - Cubic Transportation Systems - Sydney | 01 February, 2017, 23:33

I have never lost a payment card.

I have, however, lost every single pair of sunglasses I have ever owned.

2 thumb ups! 2 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Peter Colbert
Peter Colbert - Inamo - Sydney | 01 February, 2017, 23:39

Guys, it's a bit of fun and as stated in the press release, it's a 'prototype'... no mention of ever releasing them to the public... as for losing cards, I can tell you from registering punters aged 18+, they lose everything but their phone.... 

1 thumb up! 1 thumb up! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Ben Davies
Ben Davies - Cubic Transportation Systems - Sydney | 01 February, 2017, 23:45

I can certainly believe that!

So, this is prepaid debit, with standard card scheme protection for lost/stolen & fraud liability? Are there transaction value limits?

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Peter Colbert
Peter Colbert - Inamo - Sydney | 01 February, 2017, 23:48

Yes, has the usual $100 limit but our platform gives you a PIN so you can go over that limit.

1 thumb up! 1 thumb up! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

EZ-Link blends payments with fitness trackers

EZ-Link blends payments with fitness trackers

20 January 2017  |  6118 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 3 linkedin
Team GB gets in shape for wearable payments

Team GB gets in shape for wearable payments

10 August 2016  |  6891 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 9 linkedin
Rio transit operator flies the flag for wearable payments

Rio transit operator flies the flag for wearable payments

05 August 2016  |  5997 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 12 linkedin
Visa bids to make Rio the wearable Games

Visa bids to make Rio the wearable Games

12 July 2016  |  9382 views  |  1 comments | 30 tweets | 21 linkedin
The new wearables: 'tattoo' payments

The new wearables: 'tattoo' payments

20 April 2016  |  15650 views  |  0 comments | 63 tweets | 61 linkedin
Wearable payments startup Fit Pay secures $3.1 million in seed funding

Wearable payments startup Fit Pay secures $3.1 million in seed funding

05 February 2016  |  10261 views  |  1 comments | 26 tweets | 10 linkedin
MasterCard partners Coin for wearable payments onslaught

MasterCard partners Coin for wearable payments onslaught

06 January 2016  |  9080 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 26 linkedin
TopShop launches contactless fashion accessories

TopShop launches contactless fashion accessories

11 November 2015  |  8953 views  |  0 comments | 21 tweets | 21 linkedin
Contactless payment ring launches on Kickstarter

Contactless payment ring launches on Kickstarter

25 September 2015  |  19562 views  |  7 comments | 48 tweets | 42 linkedin
Visa peers into the future of wearable payments with graduate design scheme

Visa peers into the future of wearable payments with graduate design scheme

24 September 2015  |  7543 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 11 linkedin
Samsung to showcase NFC 'Smart Suit'

Samsung to showcase NFC 'Smart Suit'

04 September 2015  |  11259 views  |  0 comments | 23 tweets | 19 linkedin
TD, MasterCard and Nymi pilot heartbeat-authenticated contactless payments

TD, MasterCard and Nymi pilot heartbeat-authenticated contactless payments

11 August 2015  |  11232 views  |  0 comments | 27 tweets | 33 linkedin
Barclays takes on Apple with wearable payments

Barclays takes on Apple with wearable payments

29 June 2015  |  16413 views  |  1 comments | 39 tweets | 35 linkedin
US startup crowdfunds contactless bracelet

US startup crowdfunds contactless bracelet

12 June 2015  |  6185 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 2 linkedin
AmEx and Jawbone team on fitness band payments

AmEx and Jawbone team on fitness band payments

15 April 2015  |  4964 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 4 linkedin
Barclaycard to trial contactless gloves

Barclaycard to trial contactless gloves

16 December 2014  |  14332 views  |  3 comments | 30 tweets | 21 linkedin
Pay-by-sleeve: Heritage Bank unveils contactless payments suit

Pay-by-sleeve: Heritage Bank unveils contactless payments suit

17 April 2014  |  13348 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 17 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Visa - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10149 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8759 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8317 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6608 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter