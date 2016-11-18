Oz telco lets you pay for your coffee with your coffee cup

The movement to turn every object on the planet into a contactless payment device continues with Australian telco Optus sticking an NFC chip in coffee cups.

The firm has teamed up with Frank Green, maker of reusable 'smart' cups and bottles, to enable people to pay for their coffee without carrying their wallets or even phones. A chip in the base of the $39.95 cup lets customers make payments of up to $100 at payment terminals that accept Visa payWave.







Ben White, MD, product and marketing, Optus, says: "These new additions were developed to answer customers asking for added convenience and choice, and to provide more options to take their money with them when they are out and about."



The cup is just the latest wheeze in Optus's wearable payments push. The firm also has a wristband and sticker option as well as its 'PayTag' which attaches to fitness trackers and watches.



