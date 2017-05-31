 
31 May 2017
Bristol gets contactless donation points to help the homeless

Contactless donation points have been set up in Bristol, where members of the public can donate £2 by a tap of their debit card to help fund night shelters for homeless people in the UK city.

The contactless units have been placed in the Broadmead shopping centre and on the waterfront on behalf of Safer off the Streets, a fundraising initiative launched by regional charity the Rough Sleeping Partnership.

The campaigning group is looking to raise up to £100,00 to fund the running of night shelters which are run by St Mungo’s, The Julian Trust, Caring in Bristol and Crisis Centre Ministries to provide emergency beds for the city's escalating numbers of homeless people.

"Shoppers will now be able to ‘touch’ their bank card to give £2 instantly to the SOS Bristol campaign," says the charity. "No cash or data will be stored in the units or by any of the charities. The donation will appear on your bank statement at 'St Mungo's but will be allocated across the partner charities."
