ANZ and Ingenico deploy contactless payment screens

ANZ and Ingenico are using digital advertising displays as a means for consumers to donate to charitable causes with a tap of their contactless cards on the screen.

Installed at the Inside Retail Live exhibit, the 'Connected Screens' have been set up to accept $5-$30 donations to The Smith Family children’s education charity.



Having trialed the technology extensively in France -including consumer trials with BNP Paribas and Cartes Bancaires - Ingenico acquired the company behind the 'Screen Commerce' concept Think&Go in April last year. The technology combines the marketing power of an advertising hoarding with the ability to make an impulse purchase on the spot using contactless payments.



With the integration of Shout, the digital giving platform acquired by ANZ in Apirl 2015, the screens are making their first commercial debut in Australia.



Rosie Simpson, head of fundraising at The Smith Family, believes the technology could be a boon for charitable giving. "We find that donors are increasingly willing to give in ways other than cash," she says. "Easy to use digital platforms are essential for us to grow giving digitally.”