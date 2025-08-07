How Digital Assets Are Leading Wealth Portfolios

Joining FinextraTV for their Future of Wealth Series, Waqar Chaudry, Head of Digital Assets, Financing and Securities Services, Standard Chartered explains the long-term outlook on digital assets in wealth portfolios. Providing examples of how cryptocurrencies, especially, have outperformed other asset classes, Chaudry describes how corporates, specifically, have become key drivers of this popularity. As part of this, he further explains how more traditional institutions can provide unique insights to this more modern innovation.