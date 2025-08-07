View From

How Digital Assets Are Leading Wealth Portfolios

  0 188 Be the first to comment

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

Joining FinextraTV for their Future of Wealth Series, Waqar Chaudry, Head of Digital Assets, Financing and Securities Services, Standard Chartered explains the long-term outlook on digital assets in wealth portfolios. Providing examples of how cryptocurrencies, especially, have outperformed other asset classes, Chaudry describes how corporates, specifically, have become key drivers of this popularity. As part of this, he further explains how more traditional institutions can provide unique insights to this more modern innovation.

Related Company

Standard Chartered Bank Communify Fincentric

Channels

/cryptocurrency /wealth management /security

Keywords

cbdc portfolio management asset management stablecoins money20/20
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Comments: (0)

Watch More Videos on /cryptocurrency

How Digital Assets Are Leading Wealth Portfolios

/crypto

How Digital Assets Are Leading Wealth Portfolios

Why It's So Important To Approach Technology Development Differently

/ai

Why It's So Important To Approach Technology Development Differently

Combating Cyber Threats: The role of AI, Partnerships and Education

/security

Combating Cyber Threats: The role of AI, Partnerships and Education

The Impact of Political Change on Blockchain Integration

/crypto

The Impact of Political Change on Blockchain Integration

Online Checkout and Payment Security – Balancing Act and Moving Target?

/payments

Online Checkout and Payment Security – Balancing Act and Moving Target?

How Will New Technologies Shape the Future of Payments?

/sibos

How Will New Technologies Shape the Future of Payments?

Chainlink Unveils New Privacy and Interoperability Solutions for Blockchain Adoption

/sibos

Chainlink Unveils New Privacy and Interoperability Solutions for Blockchain Adoption

The Potential of Programmable Payments

/crypto

The Potential of Programmable Payments

All videos

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept