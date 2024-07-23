2024 Payments Trends and Adding Value

At EBAday 2024, Michael Whitehead, Head of Sales - Europe, iGTB, and Tapan Agarwal, Head of Payments Solutions, iGTB, Intellect Design Arena, focus on the range of payments trends that are circulating within the industry and what is pushing innovation forward. The pair pay close attention to European regulations that are mandating instant payments, as well as the One-Leg Out Instant Credit Transfer and the G20's bid to ensure payments get faster, cheaper and more transparent. Further, they explore how banks can build on value-added services using technologies such as Generative AI, DLT and IoT, which will evidently lead to an explosion of payments.

