The global approach to solving payee verification challenges

Albert Sitelis, Head of Partnerships & Market Development at Banfico, discusses the hurdles of meeting the IP regulation compliance deadline for payee verification at EBAday 2024. With over 5000 PSPs in Europe, connectivity remains a major challenge, despite existing name check systems in several countries. Sitelis stresses collaboration among schemes, technical providers, and banks as crucial, and advocates for broader industry involvement beyond banks to combat APP fraud globally, suggesting the need for enhanced data analysis beyond name matching.

Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

