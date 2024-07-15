Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
What African Banks are Prioritising Today

Join FinextraTV at the Temenos Community Forum 2024 as Lee Allcorn, Managing Director, MEA, Temenos and Deribie Asfaw, President, Cooperative Bank of Oromia talk about the priorities for banks across the African continent and the speed at which business and innovation operates here. Today, clients are prioritising trust, security and ensuring that their investments are as risk-free as possible. In addition to this, providing services to those that are unbanked and underbanked in a low cost manner continues to be an issue to be resolved. The conversation also turns to scalability, as financial institutions in Africa look to reach new channels and new markets.

1092
