Verification of Payee: Why pan-European cooperation matters

At EBAday 2024, Hays Littlejohn, CEO, EBA Clearing and Erwin Kulk, Head of Service Development and Management, EBA Clearing, explain how network-based fraud pattern and anomaly detection can boost the customer experience and safety provided by verification of payee checks. The pair exposes the added value that EBA Clearing’s pan-European verification of payee solution will bring as from its launch in December 2024. Cooperation on fraud mitigation was one of the biggest topics at EBAday and this practical example of a collectively designed and delivered toolset makes it clear why joining forces against fraud matters.

