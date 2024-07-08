Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Verification of Payee: Why pan-European cooperation matters

At EBAday 2024, Hays Littlejohn, CEO, EBA Clearing and Erwin Kulk, Head of Service Development and Management, EBA Clearing, explain how network-based fraud pattern and anomaly detection can boost the customer experience and safety provided by verification of payee checks. The pair exposes the added value that EBA Clearing’s pan-European verification of payee solution will bring as from its launch in December 2024. Cooperation on fraud mitigation was one of the biggest topics at EBAday and this practical example of a collectively designed and delivered toolset makes it clear why joining forces against fraud matters.

1076
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /crime

7 h
Video
Verification of Payee: Why pan-European cooperation matters
FinextraTV
23 h
Research
Payment Fraud in 2024: Who is Liable?
Finextra
05 Jul
News
Nordea charged over Danish money laundering cases
Newsdesk
04 Jul
Company
EQS Group to acquire Data Legal Drive
EQS Group
27 Jun
Company
ADIB to automate financial crime screening with Silent Eight
Silent eight

Related Companies

EBA Clearing

Lead Channel

Financial Crime

Channels

Security Payments

Keywords

Customer relationship management and knowledge management EBAday

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)