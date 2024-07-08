Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Are Brits sleepwalking into a debt disaster?

Richard Kalas, Client Solutions Director, Retail Banking, GFT, reflects on the latest findings from GFT’s Banking Disruption Index, which highlights the mounting debt that UK bank customers are accumulating – often due to a lack of awareness of interest rates and overdraft fees. In addition, consumers highlight the lack of support from their bank to help them in these financially difficult times, and show a lack of awareness of tools that are being made available by their bank to help them with their hard-pressed finances. Click here for more information: https://www.gft.com/uk/en/news/press-and-news/2024/press-releases/banking-disruption-index

Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

