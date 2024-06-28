Why Flexibility is Paramount to Core Banking Transformation

Join FinextraTV at the Temenos Community Forum 2024 as Rodrigo Silva, Executive Vice President, Americas, Temenos, and Charles Kim, EVP & CFO, Commerce Bank, explore the path towards digital transformation and the challenges that both organisations had to overcome. The duo delve deep into the journey undertaken to update 30+ year old core banking systems across the business because they no longer met the bank's needs, due to their inflexibility. Starting with customer service and deposit systems, they highlighted that the next stage of the process was to transform private banking and lending, where flexibility was needed when underwriting loans. Core banking transformation can also support the wealth segment, where there is more complexity and compliance needs to be kept pace with.

