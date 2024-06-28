Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Why Flexibility is Paramount to Core Banking Transformation

Join FinextraTV at the Temenos Community Forum 2024 as Rodrigo Silva, Executive Vice President, Americas, Temenos, and Charles Kim, EVP & CFO, Commerce Bank, explore the path towards digital transformation and the challenges that both organisations had to overcome. The duo delve deep into the journey undertaken to update 30+ year old core banking systems across the business because they no longer met the bank's needs, due to their inflexibility. Starting with customer service and deposit systems, they highlighted that the next stage of the process was to transform private banking and lending, where flexibility was needed when underwriting loans. Core banking transformation can also support the wealth segment, where there is more complexity and compliance needs to be kept pace with.

558
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /payments

1 h
Video
Why Flexibility is Paramount to Core Banking Transformation
FinextraTV
2 h
Video
2025 - 2030: Predictions for Real-Time Payments, ISO20022 and APIs
FinextraTV
3 h
Blog post
APIs and Microservices in Financial Infrastructure: Benefits and Challenges
Pavel Perfilov
3 h
Company
Sezzle brings Payment Streaks feature to Canada
Sezzle
4 h
News
Barclays, HSBC and Nationwide customers hit by payment delays
Newsdesk

Related Companies

Temenos – The Banking Software Company Commerce Bank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Core banking systems Innovation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Temenos – The Banking Software Company

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)