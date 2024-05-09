Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Fortifying the UK's Position as a Global Fintech Hub

Join FinextraTV at IFGS 2024 as Richard Davies, CEO of Allica Bank, sheds light on the UK's potential to become a global fintech hub. We discuss the steps the UK must take to solidify its industry leading position, including diversifying financial service providers, fostering fintech growth, nurturing global champions, and gaining insight into the role the government has in shaping the fintech ecosystem with key policy recommendations to drive innovation and scalability.

688
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /payments

1 h
News
Corpay to buy Paymerang
Newsdesk
1 h
Company
MoneyGram pitches AI-generated Mother's Day cards
MoneyGram
2 h
Video
Fortifying the UK's Position as a Global Fintech Hub
FinextraTV
3 h
Blog post
The future is tokenized. You’re either on board or you get left behind.
Ross Kolodyazhnyi
5 h
Company
WaFd Bank signs with Fiserv for small business payments
Fiserv

Related Companies

Allica Bank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Cloud Retail banking DevOps Financial inclusion Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

UK Fintech Week

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)