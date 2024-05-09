Fortifying the UK's Position as a Global Fintech Hub

Join FinextraTV at IFGS 2024 as Richard Davies, CEO of Allica Bank, sheds light on the UK's potential to become a global fintech hub. We discuss the steps the UK must take to solidify its industry leading position, including diversifying financial service providers, fostering fintech growth, nurturing global champions, and gaining insight into the role the government has in shaping the fintech ecosystem with key policy recommendations to drive innovation and scalability.

