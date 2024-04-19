Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Project Nemo: Pioneering Disability Inclusion in Fintech

Live at IFGS 2024, Joanne Dewar, Project Lead at Project Nemo, discusses Project Nemo’s innovative initiative driving disability inclusion in fintech. With one in five individuals having disabilities, this project connects fintech firms with specialized service providers to promote awareness and change. We discuss upcoming workshops and events aimed at providing practical resources for inclusion efforts, aiming to set a new standard for inclusivity across industries.

