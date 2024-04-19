Project Nemo: Pioneering Disability Inclusion in Fintech

Live at IFGS 2024, Joanne Dewar, Project Lead at Project Nemo, discusses Project Nemo’s innovative initiative driving disability inclusion in fintech. With one in five individuals having disabilities, this project connects fintech firms with specialized service providers to promote awareness and change. We discuss upcoming workshops and events aimed at providing practical resources for inclusion efforts, aiming to set a new standard for inclusivity across industries.
