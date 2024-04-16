"The Next Silicon Valley": Zilch CEO hails rise in UK Fintech investment & innovation

Philip Belamant, CEO, Zilch, speaks during UK Fintech Week at Innovate Finance's Global Summit and brings FinextraTV up to date with how the UK has become a centre for global fintech through investment, policy and innovation, which has enabled FinTech's to scale up. We hear more about Innovate Finance's Unicorn Council for UK FinTech, what it is responding to and how UK fintech growth should be prioritised in the next decade.

