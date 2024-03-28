Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Preparing for IFGS 2024: The next generation of UK fintech shaping the decade ahead

In the lead up to UK Fintech Week and the flagship event IFGS 2024, Janine Hirt, CEO, Innovate Finance, & Louise Smith, Chair, Innovate Finance, introduce the theme ‘Fintech’s Next Generation: Shaping the Decade to Come’, whilst reflecting on the success and challenges across the investment landscape in 2023. We hear about Innovate Finance's recently launched Unicorn Council for UK FinTech and what this means for the industry, the ambitions outlined in their FinTech manifesto and how the importance of skills, talent, culture & governance will be honoured in the IFGS agenda.

For more information, please visit: www.innovatefinance.com/ifgs2024

