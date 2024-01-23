Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Upcoming changes in PSD3: The impact on 3DS ACS solutions

Yogesh Patel, CTO at Outseer, discusses the impact of new PSD3 regulations on 3DS solutions, what should be front of mind for issuers as a result and what to expect from the VISA & Mastercard protocol updates. We hear how data science plays a role with 3DS solutions, the key capabilities to expect from an ACS and how consortium data can help catch more fraud, specifically for CNP transactions.

Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

