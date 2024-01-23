Upcoming changes in PSD3: The impact on 3DS ACS solutions

Yogesh Patel, CTO at Outseer, discusses the impact of new PSD3 regulations on 3DS solutions, what should be front of mind for issuers as a result and what to expect from the VISA & Mastercard protocol updates. We hear how data science plays a role with 3DS solutions, the key capabilities to expect from an ACS and how consortium data can help catch more fraud, specifically for CNP transactions.

1844