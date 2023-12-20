Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Changing the future of credit with agile engineering

In this episode of Unplugged, Harry Jell, CTO at Yonder, talks with Andrew Smith from RTGS.global, about building a successful credit card company in today’s financial climate. They discuss the seamless use of merchant data for user rewards, the importance of AWS and Kubernetes for scalability, and explore potential avenues to enrich transaction data.

