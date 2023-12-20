Changing the future of credit with agile engineering

In this episode of Unplugged, Harry Jell, CTO at Yonder, talks with Andrew Smith from RTGS.global, about building a successful credit card company in today’s financial climate. They discuss the seamless use of merchant data for user rewards, the importance of AWS and Kubernetes for scalability, and explore potential avenues to enrich transaction data.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.