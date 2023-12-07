ISO 20022 Mandates: A tipping point in financial transformation

In this Predict 2024 episode, Paul Thomalla, NED, UNIFITS, highlights the need for banks to adopt ISO 20022. Anticipating upcoming regulatory shifts in 2024, we discuss resource constraints, including ISO 20022-related challenges like talent scarcity and explore how banks can proactively use automation to ease the transition and alleviate skills shortage pressures.
