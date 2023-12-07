Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
ISO 20022 Mandates: A tipping point in financial transformation

In this Predict 2024 episode, Paul Thomalla, NED, UNIFITS, highlights the need for banks to adopt ISO 20022. Anticipating upcoming regulatory shifts in 2024, we discuss resource constraints, including ISO 20022-related challenges like talent scarcity and explore how banks can proactively use automation to ease the transition and alleviate skills shortage pressures.

1059
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

