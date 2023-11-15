Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

The positive impact of AI on customer experience in financial services

With the shift from Google to GPT-4 for information searches, Greg Krasnov, the founder of Tonik Bank, examines AI’s growing influence on the financial industry ahead of this week's Singapore FinTech Festival. The discussion explores how banks are adopting AI, the implementation of Gen AI in customer interactions, where friction between regulation and innovation may arise, and the impact it is having on customer acquisition and credit applications.

1127
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /retail

1 h
Company
Apple launches tap to Pay on iPhone in France
Apple
1 h
Company
Plinqit integrates with Bankjoy
Bankjoy
2 h
Company
Finotta launches deposit estimate calculator
Finotta
3 h
Blog post
Unlocking the value: GPT AI assistant for fintech customer care
Yuriy Gnatyuk
4 h
Video
The positive impact of AI on customer experience in financial services
FinextraTV

Related Companies

Tonik Elevandi

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Credit referencing and support Customer relationship management and knowledge management Instant Messaging

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)