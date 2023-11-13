Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Advancing ESG practices through tech infrastructure & clearer regulations

Dr Darian McBain, Chief Executive Officer of Outsourced Chief Sustainability Officer Asia, explores the role of technology infrastructure and the need for clearer regulations to advance ESG practices. We evaluate the impact of payment rails and highlight how seamless cross-border transactions in countries like Singapore, India, and Thailand, contribute to social inclusion by addressing challenges faced by migrants. The discussion also touches on the upcoming ESG debate at this year’s Singapore Fintech Festival, where teams will weigh the possibility of the next trillion being green.

2144
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

