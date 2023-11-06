Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
How investing in partner ecosystems and generative AI technologies puts real-time client needs first

Wissam Khoury, EVP of Treasury and Capital Markets at Finastra, discusses how Finastra's approach to delivering end-to-end solutions meets client banks' demands for increased efficiency and cost reduction, especially in an increasingly uncertain market. Emphasising the value of returning the power of innovation to clients through cloud-based technologies, extensive partner ecosystems and Gen AI, Wissam analyses the approach of leveraging open APIs and third-party solutions to ensure long-term sustainable growth for clients and communities.

1037
