Analysing Regional Initiatives & Relevance of FIs in Cross-Border CBDC Interoperability

Paul Ruggieri, SVP, Product Management, Real Time Payments, Mastercard, speaks at EBAday 2023 about the current state of cross-border interoperability. Through bilateral agreements and multilateral platforms, we gain an understanding of what's in it for the financial institutions and how FIs can stay relevant in a multilateral cross-border CBDC future.
