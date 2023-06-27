Next Moves for Businesses in the Payments Landscape

Martijn Stoker, EMEA Head of Liquidity & Account Solutions, JPMorgan Payments, speaks at EBAday 2023 about changes in the payments landscape, focusing on the key trends that businesses should be aware of. We examine how businesses can develop strategies to capitalize on opportunities, enhance growth and resilience, and effectively respond to challenges.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.