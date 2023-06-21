Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Preparing for Instant Payment Regulation Across Europe

Erwin Kulk, Head of Service Development and Management, EBA CLEARING, speaks at EBAday 2023 in Madrid about the impact of instant payment regulation on EBA CLEARING's payment systems, how fraud patterns and anomaly detection can support users with upcoming regulatory requirements, and how to overcome some of the industry's greatest challenges today.

1760
