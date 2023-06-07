Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Collaboration is key: Future focus for Temenos, Cognizant & ABN AMRO

Speaking at TCF 2023, Matthew Lee, Global CTO & Head of Innovation BFS, Cognizant, and Mel Jacobs-Kemps, CIO, Wealth Management & Corporate Banking, ABN AMRO, discuss their joint partnership with Temenos. We hear about what's important to each about the collaboration and how they are working on the Temenos platform, about the strategic choices made recently, and where the focus will be for ABN AMRO going forward.

